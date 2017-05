Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All Tornado Warnings for the FOX8 viewing area have expired, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Tornado Warnings issued for Forsyth, Davie, Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Patrick (Va.) and Iredell counties have expired.

There are multiple reports of damage in the areas affected, including a report of significant damage at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County.

FOX8 crews are currently gathering more information about storm damage in the Piedmont Triad.