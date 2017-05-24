× Missing NC Uber driver’s credit card used, car found in Maryland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police found the SUV belonging to an Uber driver who has not been seen or heard from since his shift ended Saturday night, WSOC reports.

Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez, 44, was reported missing at 10:47 a.m. Sunday after he never returned home.

Police believe Medina-Chevez may be in “grave danger” and are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Homicide detectives determined that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. On Monday, detectives drove to Maryland to continue their investigation and were notified around 11:50 p.m. that authorities received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Maryland Transit Authority and Maryland State Police stopped the SUV and detained four people who were inside it. Two of those occupants were released without being charged.

The occupants in custody were identified as Diontray Adams and James Stevens.

Adams and Stevens were taken to a local police station to be interviewed by Charlotte police detectives. Adams, 25, has been charged with financial credit card fraud along with outstanding Maryland warrants, while Stevens, 20, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

“When we got the call that they found the car, I mean, it’s a step closer to finding my dad,” said daughter Deborah Medina. “We’re so close to finding him. A car gives us hope, even if it’s just a car.”

Medina-Chevez is Hispanic, stands 5’5″ and weighs about 108 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, jeans, and sandals.