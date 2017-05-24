× Mebane man charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Ryan Thompson, 25, was arrested on May 23.

The charge stems from an incident that happened in July 2016 on Turner Road. The report was filed by a guardian of the victim.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, the release states.

Thompson was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

No other details about the case have been released.