Former animal shelter employee pleads guilty to animal cruelty
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Guilford County Animal Shelter employee pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor animal cruelty, the News & Record reported.
Superior Court Judge Stan Allen sentenced Dana Williams-King to a 45-day suspended sentence and 18 months of probation, according to Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Ina Stanton.
Stanton said the judge added that he would not allow Williams-King to own an animal during the duration of her probation.
