Former animal shelter employee pleads guilty to animal cruelty

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Guilford County Animal Shelter employee pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor animal cruelty, the News & Record reported.

Superior Court Judge Stan Allen sentenced Dana Williams-King to a 45-day suspended sentence and 18 months of probation, according to Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Ina Stanton.

Stanton said the judge added that he would not allow Williams-King to own an animal during the duration of her probation.

Williams-King worked for her mother, Marsha Williams, the former director of the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
