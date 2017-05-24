× Charlotte will host 2019 NBA All-Star Game following repeal of controversial House Bill 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA will bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The three-day event will be held Feb. 15-17, ending in Sunday night’s All-Star Game. The NBA is expected to make an official announcement sometime Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2017 All-Star Weekend, but the NBA reversed that decision last summer in response to House Bill 2, the North Carolina law also called the “bathroom bill,” which the league and other organizations called discriminatory against LGBT individuals.

HB2 ordered that people at a government-run facility must use bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate. North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill, HB142, on March 30 that repealed the controversial law.

The new bill keeps regulation of bathroom access solely in control of the state legislature. It also prevents local governments from passing or amending their own nondiscrimination ordinances relating to private employment and public accommodation until December 2020.

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan released the following statement:

“We are thrilled the league has awarded NBA All-Star 2019 to the city of Charlotte. We want to thank Commissioner Silver for his leadership throughout this process and for the decision to bring NBA All-Star back to Buzz City. All-Star Weekend is an international event that will provide a tremendous economic impact to our community while showcasing our city, our franchise and our passionate Hornets fan base to people around the world. We look forward to serving as hosts for NBA All-Star 2019 and welcoming all visitors and guests to Spectrum Center.”

The ACC and NCAA also returned events to North Carolina with the repeal of HB2. The ACC will hold championship events in North Carolina between the years 2018-2022.

Championship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.