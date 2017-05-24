× Arrest made in Greensboro house party double shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with a double shooting on March 5, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

DeShawn Lee Newell, 21, of Greensboro, was charged Wednesday while confined in the Guilford County Jail for a probation violation.

Newell is accused of shooting Geonte Johnson, 19, of Greensboro, and Michael Jamal Pierce, 23, of Greensboro, during a house party on Wythe Street on March 5.

Johnson was shot once and Pierce was shot four times. Their wounds were classified as life-threatening at the time of the incident. They have since been released from the hospital.

Police connected Newell to the shooting through forensic evidence, the release said. Any motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Newell now has a bond of $375,000.