8-foot alligator removed from porch as SC family inside sleeps

BLUFFTON, S.C. — An 8-foot alligator that’s been roaming around a South Carolina neighborhood for more than a year attempted to make its home on a resident’s front porch.

On Saturday night, the alligator made its way into the middle of the Bluffton neighborhood street, which prevented residents from passing, according to The Island Packet. When Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found the gator had moved onto a nearby front porch.

The homeowners and their visiting grandson were inside and slept through the entire ordeal.

Because the reptile was more than 5 feet, the deputies contacted an alligator control agent to help take care of the animal.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas says the gator was likely in the area because it is mating season and the temperatures are warm.

The alligator was later euthanized.