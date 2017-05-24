7th person arrested in Utah Place homicide in Greensboro

Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Posted 5:29 pm, May 24, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A seventh person was arrested today for the fatal shooting on Utah Place on April 20, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Derrick Dewayne White, 27, was arrested at his residence at approximately 1:31 p.m.

He is the fifth person to be charged with murder in this incident. He is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

White is confined without bond.