5-year-old girl hit by truck in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she ran into traffic and was hit by a pickup truck Monday night, according to a press release.

Emergency crews went to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:15 p.m. in reference to the incident. Upon arrival, they learned the child sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

An investigation revealed the girl ran into the truck’s path and the driver could not stop in time. She was carried by the vehicle for around 62 feet.

She is in critical but stable condition.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the truck.