You can earn a degree on the weekends with Forsyth Tech’s Weekend College

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Between working full-time and taking care of your family, enrolling in college doesn’t always seem practical.

Forsyth Tech Community College has an option that could make earning an associate degree more convenient for people with busy schedules.

Forsyth Tech is currently accepting applications for its Weekend College – an opportunity for students to earn an associate's degree by attending classes on Fridays and Saturdays.

“If you set aside two days a week, Friday nights and Saturday mornings, you can actually get your associate's degree. If you kind of religiously follow the schedule that we set up for you, you can actually finish your associate's in two-and-a-half years,” said Anu Williams, dean of humanities and social sciences.

Weekend College was initially offered in fall 2016.

The coursework uses a hybrid model – a portion is classroom interaction with a professor, but Williams says most of the work is done online.

Student Stephanie Brown began studying at Forsyth Tech prior to Weekend College, but decided to try a class in the program last semester.

“I thought it was convenient just because it was in the morning. I work a pretty good amount of hours during the week, I’m a waitress. By the time that class ended, my work was ready to begin,” she said.

Like Brown, student Ian Butera decided to try Weekend College this past spring.

He thinks these additional options will help motivate people when pursuing an education.

“You literally walk into a classroom and it’s every walk of life here, and so everyone has their own unique set of challenges, especially when it comes to time. The hybrid classes that they’re offering on the weekend is an exceptional way to approach that,” he said.

Most of the required classes for the Associate in Arts program and the Associate in Science program can be completed through Weekend College.

Fall 2017 applications are being accepted.

For registration information visit forsythtech.edu.