Triad man at Manchester Arena during attack releases statement

MANCHESTER, England — A Piedmont Triad man who was at Manchester Arena during the terror attack Monday night has released a statement.

Jeff Haddox, of Pfafftown, is a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Haddox released this statement on Tuesday:

“I just wanna say that my road family and I were lucky and made it all out safely. Thankful for a production and security team that got us out quickly. I just want everyone to stop and say a prayer for all the families of the victims and to say prayers for my road family. We all seen and heard things we will never forget. A senseless act of terrorism. God bless!!”

Police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber who detonated bombs as throngs of teenagers poured out of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

The suspect carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast, which left the wounded and the dead scattered across the arena’s bloodied entrance and sent screaming girls running for cover, according to police.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins named the suspect Tuesday but said that the man’s identity had not been yet confirmed by a coroner.

The blast marked the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings. Hundreds of residents remembered the newest victims during a Tuesday evening vigil.

A powerful explosion shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena late Monday as concertgoers streamed out following the American pop star’s last song.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but offered no evidence.

CNN contributed to this report.