Third Elon football player turns himself in for secret peeping

ELON, N.C. -- Elon University Communications confirms 18-year-old Marcus Willoughby turned himself in to university police just one month after his teammates 18-year-old Khalil Moore and 19-year-old Jeremiah Bridges were arrested for secret peeping. Now all three face the felony charge that could land them in prison for up to one year with a conviction.

"It's just gross," Elon senior Dimitrios Vlahos said. "Like being that invasive and being that creepy about it is just -- no place for that."

Arrest warrants show the players used a laptop computer to film a female student without her consent in one of the Danieley dorms on campus.

"Elon is supposed to be about, sort of an inclusive, it's supposed to be an inclusive school, it's supposed to be diverse," Vlahos said. "But having it so we're subjecting these women to this kind of thing, it's not at all what Elon stands for."

Warrants say the incident happened on Jan. 15 and the students did it for "sexual desire."

According to the Elon News Network, these are the same three students from the football team that were suspended for shooting paintballs at the university president's home earlier in the school year.

All three have been suspended indefinitely from the football team.

FOX8 reached out to Elon University for comment on the situation, the communications office declined, but says all three are still enrolled at the school.

