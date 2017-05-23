× Stokes County tractor-trailer crash caused by heavy rain

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed on US-52 in Stokes County Monday morning went to the hospital with only minor injuries, according to King police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US-52 near the King-Tobaccoville Road exit. The truck was carrying massive rolls of paper.

King police say heavy rain caused the truck driver to hydroplane. The truck flipped over on its side, closing the northbound lanes of the road for several hours.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.