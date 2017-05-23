Shot fired next door kills 7-year-old boy eating snack at kitchen table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A 7-year-old Kentucky boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet and killed Sunday night while eating a snack at the kitchen table.

Dequante Hobbs was sitting at the table around 8:15 p.m. and playing with an iPad before bed when he was shot, WAVE reports. Police say shots were fired during an argument at a home behind his home and a stray bullet went through a window and hit him.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

"He wanted a piece of cake," mother Micheshia Norment told the station. "I was about to get him ready for school and bed. He was on his tablet. Hit my baby in his neck. I tried to do CPR on him myself, I got a pulse."

There are no suspects in custody and no leads in the investigation, police say.

