WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Stoneville man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lee Craddock, 53, was arrested on May 17.

Craddock was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 6.

No other details about the case have been released.