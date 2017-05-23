× Police investigating 4 reported shootings in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are investigating four overnight shooting calls, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 900 block of Doak Street around 4:59 p.m. Monday in reference to several people fighting in the middle of the road. While driving to the call, officers learned shots had been fired.

No injuries were reported.

At 9:54, police went to 202 Long St. in reference to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found several bullet holes in the front of the resident. Three people, including a child, were inside at the time of the shooting.

A white Chevrolet Impala was seen driving by and no injuries were reported.

At 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 707 Midland Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting. Several bullets were found on the side and front of the home. Two people were sleeping at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

About 20 minutes later, police received reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Pineywood Road. They searched the area but could not determine where the shots came from.

Anyone with information about the reported shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.