Overnight rain closes roads, knocks out power across Piedmont Triad

Heavy overnight rain closed roads and knocked out power across the Piedmont Triad Tuesday morning.

All lanes of Fleming Road between Brass Eagle Loop and Cardinal Way in Greensboro are closed due to a downed tree. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

“The road closure will be in effect for the foreseeable future until a road crew can respond,” a press release says.

In addition, the U.S. 421 ramp to north and south Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem is closed because of standing water.

Power outages:

Forsyth County: 1,023

Guilford County: 279

Rockingham County: 780

View the Duke Energy Outage Map here.

Forecast:

Umbrellas and jackets are needed for the day, and there is a Flood Watch in effect until 2 am Wednesday. Rain will be heavy at times today, and temperatures are going to hold steadily in the mid-60’s before cooling to the lower-60’s this afternoon. Overnight, showers will become more scattered with lows in the mid-50’s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60’s.

It will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday, though temperatures start to warm modestly to near 70 degrees. Friday is going to be sunnier and warmer… daytime highs near 80° will return us to normal.