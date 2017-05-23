× NC teen accused of decapitating mother will not face death penalty

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina teen accused of decapitating his mother will not face the death penalty, WTVD reports.

“Clearly this is not your run of the mill occurrence. I think that indicates that mental health is going to be a key component and therefore is not the kind of thing that needs to be a capital case,” said 18-year-old Oliver Machado’s attorney Boyd Sturges.

The gruesome murder happened on March 6 at a home on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive in Zebulon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said Machado called 911 himself and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.

He allegedly told investigators he killed his mother because “he felt like it.”

The teen is charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said they found 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado dead inside the home. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.

Machado took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia, court documents say.

He is currently being held in “safekeeping” as he undergoes a mental health evaluation.