× NC teacher accused of sex crimes with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of sex crimes with a student, WBTV reports.

Brandon J. Flowers, who has been a teacher at North Mecklenburg High School since August 2015, is charged with three counts of a sex act with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The investigation started after someone overheard a conversation about Flowers’ possible relationship with a student.

Sonya McInnis, principal of North Mecklenburg High School, sent the following message to parents on Monday:

“Good afternoon, North Mecklenburg families. This is Sonya McInnis with an important message about an active investigation which may lead to news media coverage. We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with a student by a teacher. I want to assure you that I am committed to the physical, social, and emotional safety of all of our students. Upon learning of the allegations, school leadership, the CMS Police Department took immediate action and we will continue to assist law enforcement in any way necessary during this investigation. I realize you may have additional questions about the allegations. Because this is an active investigation I am limited in what I can share, but do not hesitate to contact me if you have additional questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support of North Mecklenburg HS.”

On May 18, he was suspended with pay.

Flowers is in jail on a $150,000 bond.