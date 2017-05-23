× Man smuggled 880 pounds of marijuana on flights from California to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A New York man received 24 years in prison for smuggling more than 880 pounds of marijuana on commercial flights from San Francisco to Charlotte.

In court Monday, 38-year-old Lavon Williams was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Charlotte Observer. Between October 2014 and February 2015, Williams made at least 11 roundtrips between the two cities and carried around 40 pounds of marijuana on each flight.

Several days after co-conspirator Thajuan Brown was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with 46 pounds of marijuana, police arrested Williams at San Francisco’s airport. He was found with $40,000 in drug proceeds, the newspaper reports.

Authorities are still seeking two others connected to the ring, 35-year-old Pierre Buissereth and 35-year-old Toccara Quantavia King.