Man accused of dropping poodles from parking tower

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- An Illinois man is accused of dropping two poodles from the fifth floor of a hospital parking tower, WGN reports.

Edward Hanania, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators believe Hanania falsely claimed to be the owner of the toy poodles on a lost and found Facebook page.

Police went to Advocate Christ Hospital around noon Saturday in reference to a call of two injured dogs, according to FOX 32. Upon arrival, officers found two dogs had been thrown off the parking tower -- 1-year-old Angel survived the five-story fall, but his father, 6-year-old Garo, was killed.

"This one baffles my mind why anyone would take animals not theirs and do this in this nature," said Oak Lawn Police Division Chief Randy Palmer.

Angel had to have a pin put in his leg and is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday morning.