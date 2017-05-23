× James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

Former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore died after a battle with cancer, his family announced Tuesday morning.

The statement read, in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

His family released the statement on Twitter:

Moore played British secret agent James Bond in seven movies between 1973 and 1985.