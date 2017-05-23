First Manchester attack victim identified as 18-year-old college student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, England -- The first victim of the Ariana Grande concert attack in Manchester has been identified as an 18-year-old college student.

Georgina Callander, a health and social care student at Runshaw College, died with her mother at her bedside, the Evening Standard reports.

“She was always very open, would talk to everyone,” her friend Shelby Wharton, 17, told the newspaper. “She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

The college released a statement on Callander's passing:

“Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who are also former students of the school.”

Callander met Grande in 2015 and shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.

MY M&G PHOTOS CAM THEOUFH SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL A post shared by georgina 🥀 (@georgina.bethany) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

The caption read, “I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL.”

Grande, who had just finished the first of three scheduled UK performances when the blast hit, was not injured. She tweeted about her devastation several hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

At least 22 people were killed in the bombing. The attack has been deemed the deadliest on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

UK police arrested a 23-year-old man in Manchester Tuesday morning and Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.