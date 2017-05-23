Elon student’s proposal at graduation goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Adrian Williams decided to propose to his girlfriend Bria Turner at a place where he knew all of his friends and family members would be together, at his graduation at Elon Unvieristy.

“Me being the type of person I am, I wanted to make sure that her family was there and my family and I know that she wanted to everybody to be there as well,” Williams said.

It’s common for sorority and fraternity members to celebrate graduation following the ceremony singing a traditional hymn or strolling. Williams included his fraternity brothers with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, before he got on one knee.

Since the video was posted on May 20, nearly 3 million people have viewed it as of Tuesday afternoon. There is a second post circulating with nearly 800,000 views and more than 12,000 shares.

“I didn’t expect for it to go viral at all -- maybe like a few hundred views or something -- but as it kept happening we just kept checking our phone like, 'Oh my gosh do you see this?'” Turner said.

Turner is a 2016 graduate of Elon University and former track athlete. She’s currently a case manager for Alamance County’s Community Service Agency.

Williams, a former football player, earned his degree in strategic communications Saturday and starts working with the Lenovo LASR program next month.

The happy couple lives in Durham and plan to wed this year.

