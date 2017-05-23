× Elderly woman found covered with human bite marks dies; caretaker arrested

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. — An elderly Arkansas woman died a week after her caretaker allegedly beat and severely bit her all over her body.

On May 11, the woman’s son came home to find his mother lying in a pool of blood with bite marks all over her body, KAIT reports. He saw his mother’s caretaker, 55-year-old Jennifer Lea Collins, also lying on the floor — blood on her mouth.

Police records say the woman had “part of her chin bitten off.” They also say “she had also been bitten on the face, hand, arm, leg, and the nipple of the victim’s left breast had been bitten off.”

Officers at the scene say Collins “smelled of alcohol” and was not understandable when asked questions.

The victim died from her injuries on May 18, about a week after the incident.

Collins was taken to jail on charges of aggravated assault and abuse of an endangered or impaired person.