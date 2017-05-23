× Drugs found during searches at 2 Rockingham County homes; 2 arrested

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Searches at two homes in Rockingham County resulted in the seizure of drugs and two men were arrested, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Tyler Demetrius Smith, 20, of Stoneville, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II a controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for unlawfully keeping or selling controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Earl Leon Johnson, 68, of Reidsville, is charged with level 1 trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedules II, III and IV controlled substances (22 counts total) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 16, sheriff’s detectives searched a home in the 100 block of Sterling Drive in Stoneville. At the home, detectives seized 26.7 grams of cocaine, 5.71 grams of marijuana, several various prescription pills, a set of digital scales, smoking pipes and several hundred dollars in U.S. currency. Smith was arrested as a result of the search.

The next day, detectives searched a home in the 100 block of Justin Drive in Reidsville. There they seized 4.5 grams of opiates, 2.33 grams of crack cocaine and over 630 various prescription pills. The drugs had an approximate street value of $80,000, the release said. Johnson was arrested as a result of the search.

Smith was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond and Johnson was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court May 30.