Burlington woman accused of stabbing man in chest

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman is accused of stabbing a man in the chest late Monday night, according to a press release.

Burlington police went to 1734 Biltmore St. around 11:17 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Michael Oshun Richmond in the front yard with a stab wound to the chest.

Following an investigation, Sherita Rogers was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Richmond was taken to Duke Hospital and is listed in stable condition. Rogers was booked in the Alamance County jail on no bond.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.