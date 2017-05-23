× Body found in Peters Creek in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body found Monday afternoon in Peters Creek in Winston-Salem has been identified, according to a press release.

Officers came to Peters Creek near the intersection of Hawthorn Road and West First Street at 2:47 p.m.

Police say the body, identified as 64-year-old Billy Bruce Joyner, was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

At this time, Winston-Salem police have not developed or received information to suggest the death is suspicious or foul play was involved.

Joyner has not been seen by his family since the end of April 2017 but he was seen on May 8 in the same area in which he was found.

It could take up to three weeks for the medical examiner to know more about the cause of death. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.