BB&T Leadership Institute opening new facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Being a bank can be kind of like being a cereal company: It’s pretty hard to stand out on the shelf.

“Most of our products and services are pretty similar,” says Will Sutton, the director of BB&T’s Leadership Institute. “No other bank can introduce a product that we can't replicate in 60 or 90 days and vice versa. And this, we feel, is a real differentiator for us.”

"This" is BB&T’s Leadership Institute. It’s been around for a while – in one form or another, for more than 60 years – but what’s new is how the bank is taking it to a new level with both a 55,000 foot campus near the Piedmont Triad International Airport and who they plan to bring in in the future.

“Many people who go through our program describe it's life changing,” says Sutton. “When they go through our program, they have these, 'Aha moments,' of, 'You know what? I am a leader.'”

Much of the work is based on the developments of psychologist James Farr, one of the first in his field of leadership. Farr and Associates has been a part of BB&T for a number of years now, so what the bank has been doing isn’t like most leadership programs.

“The difference for us is the psychology behind it,” says Sutton.

And, now, they’ll have a new place to bring people to experience that, including a special emphasis on educators and future leaders.

“We're trying to create a place where people can't wait to come, don't want to leave and can't wait to come back,” says Sutton.

