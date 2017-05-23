Archdale woman charged in crash that killed her mother
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 66-year-old Archdale woman was charged Monday with death by vehicle in connection with an April 5 crash that killed her 92-year-old mother, according to a press release.
Betty Sue Morrison was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck south on U.S. 311 on April 5 when she ran off the road to the left south of the Ridgewood Road exit, then drove back onto the road before hitting a guardrail on the right.
Her mother, passenger Helen Morrison, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Betty Sue Morrison is also charged with having unsafe tires and failing to maintain lane control.
She turned herself in at the Forsyth County jail on Monday. She has a July 5 court date.
