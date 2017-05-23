A look at Greensboro Coliseum safety measures after Manchester attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After the attack in Manchester, FOX8 wanted to see what the Greensboro Coliseum is doing to keep its visitors safe.

Matt Brown is the managing director for the coliseum. He says nothing is going to change directly because of the attack -- that’s because they’ve already considered something like this happening.

“We are constantly concerned about this,” Brown said.

Brown would not give away all the specific security measures at the coliseum. He did say though that not only does the coliseum hire security, shows also have their own security and Greensboro police assist at events.

Brown said the coliseum had 100 contracted security workers at the Eric Church concert this weekend.

“We want people to feel safe, comfortable and feel like they can leave the world behind them and enjoy a concert, just like they did with Eric Church,” Brown said.

Brown said the coliseum had a planning session with Greensboro police and Homeland Security about evacuations in March. Earlier this week, he said the coliseum agreed to fund 20 new walk-through detectors. They already have 12 of those and more than 60 handheld detectors.

After yesterday’s attack, Brown says safety outside the coliseum is a concern.

"The more things we can do to provide an environment where people feel safe in our facility, that's our first step,” Brown said. “Where and if we can go outside of that in parameter, that's something that we will come across as we move ahead in life."

Brown also mentioned that some show security teams have brought in their own bomb sniffing dogs in the past. WWE plans to do that this weekend.

Deputy Chief Mike Richey also said the police department plans for the worst for events throughout the city.

“There's a lot of people at one place and one time and that is the idea behind terrorism to create terror,” Richey said. “Where do you create terror best? When you can do something large-scale.”

Richey says Greensboro police have two permanent event planners who figure out how much security is needed. Officers also train every year for the possibility of an active shooter or terrorism.

“We can do everything we can planning wise, but it always helps to have the eyes and ears of the people who are at the event, talk to us and tell us if something doesn't look right, doesn't appear right and that's a way we can all stay safe,” Richey said.