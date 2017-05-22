× Woman hits deputy’s car, crashes into utility pole in Randolph County chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro woman hit a deputy’s car and crashed into a utility pole following a chase in Randolph County on Saturday, according to a press release.

While on routine patrol, Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on Monica Lynn Boyd. After further investigation, authorities determined Boyd was driving the car with an expired license and had an order for arrest for a probation violation.

After speaking with her, she asked the deputy if she could park her vehicle in a nearby lot and asked if the deputy could look up how much her bond would be set — all to which he agreed.

While he was looking up the bond amount, she got back into her vehicle and left the scene, prompting assistance from the Asheboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

During the chase, deputies positioned their patrol cars in front of Boyd’s car in an attempt to slow her down. When they did, she slammed into a deputy’s vehicle and eventually crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Lanier Avenue and Hammer Avenue.

After a medical evaluation, she was taken to the Randolph County jail and charged with the following:

Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Fail to heed lights and siren

Fail to stop for steady red light

Resist public officer

Fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

Drive left of center

Reckless driving to endanger

No operators license

Assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official

Order for arrest felony probation violation

Her bond is set at $85,000.