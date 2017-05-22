Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Woman accused of macing fast food employees over stale french fries

Posted 9:22 am, May 22, 2017, by

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman is accused of spraying mace at employees of a fast food restaurant during an argument over stale french fries.

Police went to a Wendy’s in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon in reference to a disturbance, WCCO reports. Upon arrival, officers learned 25-year-old Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson went through the drive-thru and asked that her french fries be fresh.

That’s when an argument broke out and Dixson reached through the window, prompting an employee to throw a soda at her.

Dixson then grabbed mace from her car and sprayed it through the window — hitting the manager and another employee.

She faces one charge of use of tear gas to immobilize.