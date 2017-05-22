What is Not Normal for a College Student Home for Summer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Young adulthood is a time of transition, and there are natural struggles that may occur when your child returns home for college. During a person’s college years, the brain is still forming and personalities are evolving. Students who have been at college for the year have experienced increased freedom and have been exposed to new people and ideas. It’s not uncommon for there to be growing pains when they are returning back to their home environment. It’s a season of life where change is everywhere and those changes can be healthy and positive. If you start to notice some changes that don’t seem normal for your child, it’s a good time to start asking questions.

Every person is different, it’s important to consider the individual’s specific character and personal norms when considering changes in your child or loved one’s life. When contemplating whether changes are "normal" or not, here are some things to think about and pay attention to:

- Isolation from everyone

- Drastic changes in physical appearance

- Erratic spending habits or behaviors

Young adults may be reluctant to ask for help or talk about their feelings, which is why it’s important to start the conversation. Without make assumptions, try to create an open dialogue where they can share their feelings. If the conversation is too uncomfortable, or they would rather open up to someone else, don’t hesitate to contact a local professional.

At Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, our team of highly skilled psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, counselors, social workers, nurses and therapists work to ensure each patient’s recovery from a wide range of life’s difficulties. Our staff is committed to providing each patient with confidential care that fits his or her specific lifestyle, whether it’s individual or group therapy, psychiatric services, or inpatient programs. If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, please call Cone Health outpatient clinic at (336) 832-9800.

Spokesperson Background:

Jenny Edminson is a licensed clinical social worker and counselor at Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program. She received a Bachelor of Arts in women’s studies and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her Master’s of Social Work through the Joint Master of Social Work Program between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.