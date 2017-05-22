Veteran with disabilities gets a home in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A disabled veteran's life changed Monday when Chase Bank and the group Building Homes for Heroes gave him a home.

"It's been a struggle not to have a home that is ours," said John Etterlee's wife Elizabeth. "To be able to take that stress off my husband and finally able to focus on healing him and starting our own family -- this is what we needed."

Etterlee served more than 10 years, including three deployments to Iraq, where he suffered multiple injuries.

The injuries left him with a traumatic brain injury, PTSD and back and knew injuries.

Chase Bank donated a foreclosed home which the group Building Homes for Heroes fixed up.

"To have an organization like this step up and say, 'We get it, we see your sacrifice, here is your home,' is amazing," Elizabeth said.