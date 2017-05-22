Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Greensboro

Posted 12:36 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:12PM, May 22, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. 29 crossed a median and drove through a house in Greensboro.

The incident happened at 11:42 a.m. when the truck exited the right side of the roadway and continue through the vacant home at 1414 N. O'Henry Blvd.

The driver, 44-year-old Gene Drake, of Kill Devil Hills, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. His injuries are classified as minor, according to Susan Danielsen, with Greensboro police.

Danielsen said fatigue was a contributing factor to the crash.

Crews are currently cleaning up debris.