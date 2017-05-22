Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. 29 crossed a median and drove through a house in Greensboro.

The incident happened at 11:42 a.m. when the truck exited the right side of the roadway and continue through the vacant home at 1414 N. O'Henry Blvd.

The driver, 44-year-old Gene Drake, of Kill Devil Hills, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. His injuries are classified as minor, according to Susan Danielsen, with Greensboro police.

Danielsen said fatigue was a contributing factor to the crash.

Crews are currently cleaning up debris.

On the scene at Denim Road in @greensborocity where a semi went off the highway and totally destroyed this house. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/UxSb2YwNEV — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 22, 2017

@greensborocity @myfox8 A neighbor tells me the homeowner here died recently, so no one was home at the time of the crash. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/IjdgD5H8i1 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 22, 2017

.@GSO_Police tell me the driver was able to walk on his own and was conscious after the crash. Was transported to local hospital. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/rym2LmVAYw — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 22, 2017

@GSO_Police @myfox8 Police confirming no one was home at the time of the crash, the home has been condemned for month. Driver should be okay. This is a miracle. pic.twitter.com/YvzOPLfCaS — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 22, 2017

Wow- just got to the other side. Truck nearly hit the neighboring home, and crushed the front door of this shed. Scary stuff. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4Yn3SvNfmb — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 22, 2017