× Tractor-trailer crash closes northbound lanes of U.S. 52 in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 in Stokes County Monday morning.

The crash happened near King-Tobaccoville Road. The truck was carrying massive rolls of paper.

Additional details about the crash are unknown.

The road is expected to be open by 11 a.m.

The NCDOT did not release details about the crash, but provided the following information for detours:

Motorists must take Exit 123 (King Tobaccoville Road/Main Street) and turn right onto Main Street. Continue on Main Street to Old US-52 and take a left onto Old US-52. Follow Old US-52 to Perch Road and turn left onto Perch Road. Follow Perch Road to re-access US-52 at Exit 129.

This is as close as crews are letting me get. Semi was flipped over on its side, crews just used rigging to pull it up right @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/T5Ld8PTTcN — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 22, 2017

Part of US-52 in Forsyth County is shut down near Tobaccoville. Expected to be closed until 11 am. Live details in minutes on @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/gn5hcKZdME — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 22, 2017