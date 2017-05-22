Tractor-trailer crash closes northbound lanes of U.S. 52 in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 in Stokes County Monday morning.
The crash happened near King-Tobaccoville Road. The truck was carrying massive rolls of paper.
Additional details about the crash are unknown.
The road is expected to be open by 11 a.m.
The NCDOT did not release details about the crash, but provided the following information for detours:
Motorists must take Exit 123 (King Tobaccoville Road/Main Street) and turn right onto Main Street. Continue on Main Street to Old US-52 and take a left onto Old US-52. Follow Old US-52 to Perch Road and turn left onto Perch Road. Follow Perch Road to re-access US-52 at Exit 129.
36.120000 -80.187506