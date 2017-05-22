× Teen dies after tree falls on her during camping trip

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia girl was killed during a camping trip over the weekend after the tree holding her hammock snapped in half and landed on top of her.

Joelle Dalgleish was celebrating her friend’s 16th birthday at Red Top Mountain and was sleeping when the tree fell on her around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly told WSB-TV.

Other girls then started coming out of their tents to check on Dalgleish and someone called police.

She eventually died early Sunday morning.

Cobb Teen killed in camping accident. Harrison High XC coach: "Joelle is one of the sweetest and happiest people you will ever meet." @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MfoCLcZFWQ — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 21, 2017