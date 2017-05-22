Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Supreme Court strikes down North Carolina congressional district maps

Posted 11:16 am, May 22, 2017, by

U.S. Supreme Court (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court struck down two congressional district maps in North Carolina Monday, holding that the state had engaged in an unconstitutional gerrymander.

The ruling is a victory for the black North Carolina voters who had argued the plans packed African-Americans in districts that already had a high percentage of African-Americans, thus diluting their presence in other districts.

Two districts were at issue and the court split differently on its votes. The vote was 8-0 to strike down the District 1 map, and 5-3 to strike down the District 12 map.