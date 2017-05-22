Sinkhole opens in front of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A sinkhole opened up on the street in front of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort Monday.
The Town of Palm Beach reported that the 4-foot-by-4-foot sinkhole formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the resort.
The town said the sinkhole appears to be in the vicinity of a newly-installed water main. Crews have secured the area and will likely have to do some exploratory excavation to determine the cause of the sinkhole.
The president has spent several weekends at the resort since taking office.
26.705621 -80.036430