Sinkhole opens in front of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A sinkhole opened up on the street in front of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort Monday.

The Town of Palm Beach reported that the 4-foot-by-4-foot sinkhole formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the resort.

The town said the sinkhole appears to be in the vicinity of a newly-installed water main. Crews have secured the area and will likely have to do some exploratory excavation to determine the cause of the sinkhole.

The president has spent several weekends at the resort since taking office.

Twitter users quickly mocked the news of the sinkhole.

@townpalmbeach @Fahrenthold Has anyone ever rooted for a sinkhole before? — chuckyou2 (@chuckyoutwo) May 22, 2017

Can we get a time stamp on this and the sinkhole opening at Mar-a-lago? pic.twitter.com/n57zX2Ino7 — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2017

A sinkhole just opened in front of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate https://t.co/vlSlzzwBCP THE ORB DEMANDS SACRIFICE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 22, 2017

@townpalmbeach @Fahrenthold But it is a beautiful sinkhole. The best sink hole in history. A model sinkhole for all future sinkholes. — John Maguire (@JohnMag99047565) May 22, 2017

The swamp is draining? https://t.co/iWE7BjFs9i — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) May 22, 2017

Breaking: God sends really obvious sign https://t.co/rWFZtsJ2Ah — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) May 22, 2017

From beneath you, it devours: https://t.co/mOhziT1pZz — ✨ Rachel Heine ✨ (@RachelHeine) May 22, 2017