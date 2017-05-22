× Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old Greensboro woman, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Katheryn Joy Scarcia was last seen at the bus depot in Greensboro wearing a multi-color t-shirt, black jersey sweater, navy blue Capri pants and white tennis shoes. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Scarcia is described as a white woman, standing 5’11” and weighing about 219 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Hillis at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.