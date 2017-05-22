× Registered sex offender charged with failure to change address in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender is accused of failing to notify authorities of a change of address in Davidson County.

Alvin Eric Davis Jr., 34, of Lexington, is charged with felony failing to change address as a registered sex offender, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials began investigating on March 1 and determined that Davis had moved from his Leonard Road address to another location without informing the sheriff’s office.

Davis was arrested and charged on May 17.

Davis received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.