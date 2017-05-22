Police confirm deaths at Manchester Arena after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, England -- There are fatalities following an incident at Manchester Arena in England on Monday, according to local police.

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."

British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017