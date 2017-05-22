North Stokes High School agriculture students care for hydroponics greenhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- It's not something you'd typically expect to see in a high school -- a hydroponics greenhouse.

But at North Stokes High School, it's a subject in which agriculture students have excelled.

The tomatoes are huge and the plants extremely healthy. It's all grown under the watchful eye of the students.

They test the water each day to make sure the balance is right and experiment using live fish to put nitrates in the water for the lettuce.

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.