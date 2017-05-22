NC business owner finds 11-foot alligator behind store

LELAND, N.C. — A North Carolina business owner received quite the surprise Friday when he showed up to work and found an 11-foot alligator creeping in the bushes behind his store.

George Murray, owner of Murray Signs and Graphics in Leland, found the reptile in the bushes behind his store, WECT reports. Murray and two of his colleagues heard rustling in shrubs behind the store and saw the alligator.

Murray immediately called 911 and Brunswick County Animal Control, who came out and attempted to wrangle the massive animal. After calling for additional help, they were eventually able to safely move the gator.

Officials say it will be relocated to a nearby river.