Mocksville-based child abuse advocacy center to expand

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center assists in the recovery of children after child abuse.

Executive Director Brandi Reagan explains the name of the center was inspired by their mission to restore hope to the young victims and their families.

“In Japanese culture, the dragonfly is a symbol of hope and change and that is something that we strive to give every child who comes through our doors,” Reagan said.

The center in Mocksville opened in 2010. It’s an 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent full-service advocacy center for children who experience all types of abuse. Their all-inclusive services are brought directly to the children for their comfort.

“They experienced something that they should never have to go through, so the burden on them to retell their story multiple times, to go to multiple places, to miss school, to relive that moment every time they have to talk about it is not fair,” Regan said.

The center is designated to service judicial district 22b, which is Davie and Davidson counties. However they often lend their staff and services to counties who do not have centers or a medical treatment component.

“Since opening, we have served a total of 23 counties in North Carolina,” Reagan said.

Last year the center assisted 469 children.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman serves on the board of directors for the center and explained how vital the center is to their criminal investigations.

“You get a better story here, you get a more precise story here, which helps us with the prosecution end of it when you present that to the district attorney,” Hartman said. “All the agencies are sitting at the same table, which never happened before.”

The center has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a new facility. The Hand in Hand Capital Campaign is about 40 percent of the way toward their $1.1 million goal. The new facility, at 6,500-square-feet, would offer more room for training, crisis intervention and therapeutic treatment.

“It no longer fits our needs and we’re having to build. We've started a capital campaign, we're working on building and raising support. It's a challenge because so many people just don't quite understand what it is that we do and how we help children,” Reagan said.

Despite the challenge, staff notice instant and long-term improvements in the children’s mental health and well-being through their care.

