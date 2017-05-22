Man dies after birthday candles ignite condo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A man was killed after his birthday candles started a fire that destroyed a condo in New York Saturday night, WABC reports.

Anthony Carter, 62, was killed around 11 p.m. after the candles sparked the blaze, officials say. The man's 9-year-old son tried to save him by calling out to neighbors, who grabbed a hose and tried to put out the fire, according to PIX11.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition.

Carter was a professor at the University of New Haven and was described as being a good man.

"He was like a father figure to us, honestly. He was a college professor, and he used to tell us 'if you need a recommendation to college' - he always used to help us," Eli Herrera told WABC.