Man accused of killing 1, critically injuring another in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested on murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed one man and critically injured another Saturday night, according to a press release.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the incident at a home on Burkhart Road at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned Patrick Alan McCoy, 27, shot and killed 39-year-old Billy Ray Bare and injured 24-year-old Tyler Gransbury.

McCoy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was taken to the Davidson County jail and is being held without bond. He has a June 26 court date.