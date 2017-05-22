Heavy rain downs trees, knocks out power in Guilford, Forsyth counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Heavy overnight rains downed trees and knocked out power in Guilford and Forsyth counties.

In Lewisville, a tree fell on a utility line on Williams Road near Shallowford Road. When it first fell, the tree took up the entire road, but crews were able to saw it back and remove it from the roadway.

As of 6:15 a.m., more than 400 people are without power in Guilford County and around 100 people are without power in Forsyth County.

View the Duke Energy Outage Map here.

Forecast:

Showers are exiting the Triad through the morning commute, but there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Highs will be seasonable, in the upper-70’s.

Overnight, heavy rain is expected with lows in the lower-60’s. 1” to 2” of rain may accumulate in area rain gauges by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the mid- to upper-60’s. Rain is likely and will be heavy at times through the day.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper-60’s.

A drier forecast is ahead for Thursday and Friday as rain chances dwindle to 20 percent or less. The Sunshine will be increasing as well, which will take temperatures into the mid- to upper-70’s.

Look closely, a tree collapsed on top of a utility line in Lewisville early this morning on Williams Rd. Damage now cleared off road @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/7wjyIV5pEb — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 22, 2017