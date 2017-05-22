Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Evacuations reported after ‘significant’ gas leak in Winston-Salem

Posted 11:32 am, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55AM, May 22, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People are being evacuated after a gas leak in Winston-Salem Monday morning.

The evacuations are taking place near Seventh and Chestnut streets. Nearby homes and Mud Pies Day Care at 251 Seventh St. are also being evacuated as a precaution.

Workers accidentally cut a 1.5- or 2-inch gas line going to new apartments in the city, fire officials say. Gas has filled the building and crews are working on a plan to get the gas out of the building.

The line could take several hours to fix.